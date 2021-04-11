Chicago man could face 8 years in prison for shooting Oak Park officer during traffic stop

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man, 27, has been charged in the shooting of an Oak Park Police officer.
A bond hearing for Rosa is scheduled for Monday at the Criminal Court Building in Chicago. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison for each count of attempted murder and a minimum six years in prison for the count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
"This incident illustrates the dangerous and unpredictable challenges officers face each and every day as they serve and protect our community," said Oak Park Police Chief LeDon Reynolds. "The prevalence of firearms and the ease with which they can be obtained makes being a police officer a risky profession. But many still choose to serve because of their dedication and desire to make a difference by literally putting their lives on the line for the greater good. I salute the officer wounded in this incident and wish him - and his family - a speedy recovery from this traumatic experience."
Per standard Oak Park Police policy, the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force was called in to assist with the investigation of the shooting. The state Task Force's role is considered routine when an officer is involved in a shooting, according to Police.
The last time an Oak Park Police officer was shot in the line of duty was in 1983.
The incident happened during a traffic stop Thursday morning on Harlem Avenue over the Eisenhower Expressway, Oak Park officials said.
Police say after Enrique Rosa was pulled over, he got out of his car and started shooting at the officer.
The officer returned fire, hitting Rosa in the leg twice.
Rosa is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to police.
The officer was also wounded but was released from the hospital Saturday.
Illinois State Police said they would be investigating the officer's use of force.
