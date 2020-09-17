Chicago traffic: OB Kennedy Expressway lanes reopen after motorcycle crash at Addison

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash on the outbound Kennedy Expressway created a major traffic backup on Chicago's North Side Thursday morning.The crash occurred at Addison Street and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Injuries are reported in the crash. Further details on the crash and injuries were not immediately available.All lanes of the outbound Kennedy Expressway wereblocked at Addison. The Addison entrance ramp was also blocked.By 8:45 a.m., lanes were back open with traffic moving outbound again.