president barack obama

Former President Obama joins University of Chicago discussion on disinformation

By
EMBED <>More Videos

President Obama leads discussion on disinformation at U of C

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back on his pre-presidential territory, former President Obama returned to the University of Chicago campus.

Before joining a conversation about how much has changed in the county he once led, Obama met with his foundation's scholars in person in a three day conference focused on the disinformation's effect on democracy.


Top on the president's mind is the grinding war in Ukraine.

"What we're seeing is that toxic mix in the hands of an autocratic government that doesn't have checks and balances," he said.

The subject is familiar to the 44th president. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea and eastern portions of Ukrainian territory during his second term.


"As someone who grappled with incursion of Crimea, I have been encouraged by European reaction. I often had to drag them kicking and screaming," Obama said.

With the benefit of hindsight and a personal history with Vladimir Putin, the former president said the Russian invasion should serve as a warning to democracies around the world.

"What's happening there is not isolated. It's reversion back to old ways of thinking about power and place and identity," he warned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagohyde parkpresident barack obamarussiaobama foundationuniversity of chicagoukraine
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA
Lawsuit filed in effort to stop Obama center construction dismissed
Former President Obama tests positive for COVID
Obama library to honor teen killed days after inauguration performance
A look back at Chicago's ups and downs in 2021
TOP STORIES
Ex-CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy named interim suburban police chief
Bodycam video shows Jussie Smollett in Cook County Jail
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada after husband dies: officials
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
IL traveling nurse charged with killing CA father in hit-and-run
Mother charged with killing son, 8, amid Russia fears: prosecutors
4th COVID vaccine: What experts say about another dose
Show More
CPD investigating Morgan Park murders after 3 found dead in home
Lincoln Park Zoo moving birds out of view amid avian flu outbreak
Dolly Parton shares importance of caring for Earth
CTA news: Man found beaten, reports of harassment at Loop stations
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy
More TOP STORIES News