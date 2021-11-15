obama library

Obama Library Chicago: South Shore coalition lists demands to protect residents from displacement

By
EMBED <>More Videos

South Shore coalition concerned Obama Library will displace them

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A coalition in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood is concerned the Obama Presidential Center being built near Jackson Park will drive them from their homes.

Organizers held an informational Sunday inside Parkside Academy, just blocks away from the site of the Obama Library. They listed their demands to help protect residents.

Groundbreaking for the center took place in late September. At the time, the Obamas said it's their way of giving back to the South Side. But this small group also rallied then, calling for their housing in South Shore to be protected.

RELATED | Pres. Barack Obama, Michelle Obama attend presidential library groundbreaking in Chicago
EMBED More News Videos

Former President Barack Obama speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.



They're calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago City Council to heed their six demands: ensure equitable development in South Shore; expand tenant protections; keep affordable housing in this community; prevent and address rising displacement; give $12 million in homeowner protections; and they're asking the city to hold the Chicago Housing Authority accountable to increase resources for low-income families.

The city has already approved affordable housing protections for Woodlawn residents near the Obama Center, and people in South Shore are demanding the same.

"What that meant to us is we're now going on year two of not having protections that we could've been included in," South Shore resident Dixon Romeo said. "And some of those protections were wanted in Woodlawn, like the long-term homeowner improvement grant which gives $20,000 to long-term residents who've been here for five years to repair their homes - that got cut out! ... These are all things that homeowners could've benefitted from. These are all things that renters could've benefitted from, but unfortunately the City - the leadership of the city and of the ward decided that we shouldn't have it."

The demands come as organizers say that, even before the pandemic, South Shore had some of the highest number of eviction filings in the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagojackson parksouth shorepresident barack obamajb pritzkerlori lightfootobama foundationconstructionparkmichelle obamaobama librarybarack obama
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OBAMA LIBRARY
Obama library groundbreaking attended by former pres., first lady
High school students reflect on introducing Obamas at new library
Residents concerned about displacement rally near Obama center site
Obamas prepare for Presidential Center groundbreaking
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News