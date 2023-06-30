Stretch of road permanently closed in Jackson Park in preparation for Obama Presidential Center

A federal judge announced a final ruling Thursday ending the lawsuit that tried to block the Obama Presidential Center from being built.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In a major traffic change for anyone driving through Jackson Park, a half-mile stretch of road is now permanently closed in preparation for the completion of the Obama Presidential Center.

As of Friday, Cornell Drive between Midway Plaisance and Hayes Drive is permanently closed.

Starting on July 1, there will also be a series of temporary road closures and traffic pattern shifts.

Cornell Drive will reopen from Hayes Drive to Marquette Drive, and Hayes Drive form Stony Island Avenue to Cornell Drive will temporarily close.

Southbound drivers connecting from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Stony Island Avneue should take DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Hayes Drive to Cornell Drive to Stony Island Avenue.

Northbound drivers coming from Stony Island Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive should take Stony Island Avenue to Cornell Drive to Hayes Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Detours and construction signage is posted in the area. Click here for more information and updates.