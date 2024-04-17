Oberweis Dairy to close North Aurora plant, cut nearly 130 jobs after bankruptcy protection filing

Oberweis layoffs are planned after the dairy company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Oberweis layoffs are planned after the dairy company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Oberweis layoffs are planned after the dairy company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Oberweis layoffs are planned after the dairy company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

NORTH AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Days after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Oberweis Dairy plans to close its North Aurora plant and cut nearly 130 jobs.

The company told the state the cuts will start in mid-June.

In a bankruptcy filing last week, Oberweis said it has more than $4 million in debt.

Among the creditors the company owes money to is the Cook County Treasurer, to which Oberweis owes just over $173,000, documents show.

The owners of Oberweis Dairy are related to Illinois Republican politician Jim Oberweis.

ABC7 reached out to Oberweis for comment, did not immediately hear back.