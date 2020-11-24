Off-duty Chicago cop found dead in his South Side home

Chicago police led a procession from his home to the medical examiner's office
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer on sick leave was found dead in his home on Chicago's South Side, according to police sources.

Police led a procession from his home in the 9400-block of South Wabash to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office Tuesday afternoon.

The 46-year-old officer was discovered unresponsive by a relative conducting a well-being check, according to police sources.

The cause of death has not been determined.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
