Off-duty Chicago cop found dead in his South Side home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer on sick leave was found dead in his home on Chicago's South Side, according to police sources.
Police led a procession from his home in the 9400-block of South Wabash to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office Tuesday afternoon.
The 46-year-old officer was discovered unresponsive by a relative conducting a well-being check, according to police sources.
The cause of death has not been determined.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
