Off-duty Cook County deputy killed in Mt. Greenwood crash

An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a head-on crash in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.Police said the deputy was driving north in the 10300-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 8:56 p.m. when he struck a Jeep that was pulling out of a driveway and was turning south when the cars collided.The deputy has been identified as 39-year-old Nick Theofanopoulos. He was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The 21-year-old driver of the Jeep was transported to Christ Hospital, where her condition stabilized.At the time of the crash, Deputy Theofanopoulos was on his way to Christ Hospital to relieve a fellow deputy."Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fellow deputies at this exceptionally difficult time," said Cara Smith, spokeswoman for the Cook County Sheriff's Office.The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash. No citations have been issued.