CHICAGO (WLS) --An off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot a teenage boy who police said was trying to rob him on the Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police said a second suspect is in custody.
The incident occurred in the 5800-block of North Talman Avenue at about 2:23 a.m., police said. The officer was in his car when police said two teens, ages 16 and 17 years old, walked up, pulled out a gun and demanded he hand over his wallet.
The officer complied, but one of the teens reached back into the car and that's when police said the teen found the officer's badge. There was a struggle and shots were fired.
"They see the police star, the offender with a weapon points the weapon at our officer and tells him not to move," said Chicago Police Deputy Chief Al Nagode. "The officer, knowing that he is armed, is forced to pull out his weapon and he fires at the individual armed with a gun, striking that individual."
The teen who was shot was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said he was recently reported missing by his parents who contacted police after they found out he was no longer at home and they also told investigators that they believed he had taken his father's gun.
Police said the second teen ran off and was later found by a police officer and taken into custody.
A weapon was recovered on the scene, police said.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
COPA said in a statement, "As a part of our investigation COPA will work in concert with the Cook County States Attorney Office Office (CCSAO), speak to any witnesses of today's incident as well as review available video. We encourage anyone with information to contact us at 312-746-3609 or chicagocopa.org.
COPA is committed to a full investigation and requests the public's cooperation."