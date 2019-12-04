Off-duty Chicago police officer shot at in Wrightwood on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone shot at an off-duty police officer Tuesday in Wrightwood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, the officer was in his personal vehicle around 9:57 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a male got out of a gray-colored caravan and fired shots at him.

His vehicle was struck by bullets but the officer didn't return gunfire, police said.

The officer wasn't injured.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowrightwoodshots firedgun violencechicago violenceoff duty officerchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I made a poor decision': Eddie Johnson addresses firing as CPD superintendent
Man beaten, robbed on Red Line part of string of violent CTA attacks, data shows
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy Wednesday
Chicago Police 25th District Commander demoted
South suburban mayor charged with DUI after 3-car crash
Report shows contact between Devin Nunes, Rudy Giuliani
Show More
Ready-to-eat sushi from Trader Joe's recalled over listeria concerns
Willie Nelson says he has stopped smoking because it almost killed him
Man shot, killed at CTA Howard station; gun recovered from scene
4 charged, 1 with murder, in East Chicago man's stabbing death
New Lenox man 2nd robbery, abduction victim in 2 weeks in Will Co.: police
More TOP STORIES News