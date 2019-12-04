Off-duty Chicago police officer shot at in Wrightwood on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone shot at an off-duty police officer Tuesday in Wrightwood on the South Side, Chicago police said.According to police, the officer was in his personal vehicle around 9:57 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a male got out of a gray-colored caravan and fired shots at him.His vehicle was struck by bullets but the officer didn't return gunfire, police said.The officer wasn't injured.The suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.