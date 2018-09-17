It is with sadness that we report the death of CFD Captain Darryl Moore of Truck 40 who died from an apparent drowning at Jackson Park harbor while off duty — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 17, 2018

On duty CFD members salute Captain Darryl Moore as his body arrives at the Medical Examiner’s office The Captain joined CFD in the mid eighties. pic.twitter.com/VbuH988kdl — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 17, 2018

A Chicago Fire Department captain has died after he apparently drowned in Jackson Park Harbor late Sunday night, authorities said.Police were notified at about 11:50 p.m. that a 55-year-old man went into the water at Jackson Park harbor. Chicago Fire Department divers searched for the man until the search was called off at about 1:30 a.m.The man's body was recovered Monday morning and the Chicago Fire Department identified him as Captain Darryl Moore. Captain Moore worked on Truck Company 40 in the South Side Beverly neighborhood, according to the department.Moore was attending an end of summer boat party with a colleague who has a boat and walked off the boat and down the pier. No one saw him for awhile and the police were called after it was discovered Captain Moore never made it home.Moore was set to retire in November and has three adult children.