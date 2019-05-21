Off-duty firefighter attacked after defending elderly couple in New York

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Police are searching for a group of teenagers after one of them allegedly attacked an off-duty firefighter.

Investigators released video of the teens they're searching for.

They say the attack happened on Saturday around 9:25 a.m. on E. 86th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues on the Upper East Side.

Police say the victim tried to stop the group from harassing an elderly couple.

That's when one of the teens punched him in the back of the head and then stomped on him while he was down.

The firefighter suffered a mild concussion to the head and had five broken teeth. He needed 25 stitches. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The persons wanted for questioning are described as three females and three males, 15-17 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkattackfdnyharassmentu.s. & worldfirefighter injured
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff asks DCFS to investigate if hospital followed protocols in Marlen Ochoa-Lopez case
Tuesday marks Mayor Lori Lightfoot's first full day in office
11 injured CTA bus crash in Back of the Yards
1 killed in Bishop Ford crash; IB lanes blocked
Man shot in Logan Square near Mayor Lightfoot's home
5G network security risks could accompany innovation when Chicago devices upgrade, experts say
Judge grants Bay Area family right to dead son's sperm
Show More
Officer shoots unarmed man who family says has special needs
Scaffolding collapses in Loop, worker falls 15 feet
Woman, 95, crawls from rubble after tree smashes home
WATCH: Man steals leather jackets from NW Side store
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly with morning rain Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News