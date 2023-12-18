Off-duty Chicago police officer carjacked in Chatham, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was the victim of a carjacking that took place in Chatham Sunday afternoon, sources told ABC7.

The 41-year-old female officer was sitting inside of her vehicle in a shopping parking lot in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when two men approached her, Chicago police said.

One of the men displayed a handgun and demanded she exit the vehicle. When she got out, the suspects took off in her car.

The officer was not hurt and no arrests have been made, police said.

