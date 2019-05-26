CPD officer injured in Englewood crash after police car struck by wrong-way driver with gunshot wound

CHICAGO -- A police officer was injured after his squad car was struck by a man with a gunshot wound driving the wrong way Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe about 3:24 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. He was hit in the foot.

After the shooting, he drove the wrong way on Ada Street and struck a police car who was eastbound on 74th Street at the intersection, police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The man in the Hyundai was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said. Two passengers were taken to the same hospital. A 25-year-old man in critical condition and a 26-year-old man who's condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.
