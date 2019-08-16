Officer jumps into car fleeing traffic stop on South Side; 2 officers injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured after a man fled a traffic stop on the South Side with an officer inside his car Friday morning, police said.Officers noticed a man driving in a black Pontiac sedan while on his cell phone and pulled him over in the 7000-block of South Vincennes Avenue at about 1:42 a.m. As officers approached the car, the noticed the driver was trying to conceal a weapon, police said.The suspect then put the car in drive and took off and one of the officers jumped into the car to stop it, police said. The suspect hit two parked cars in the 6900-block of South Vincennes Avenue before coming to a stop.The suspect fled on foot and the officer got back into a squad car with his partner, which struck a median. The suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.Two officers were transported to a hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported. Area South detectives are investigating.