Michigan officer on paid leave after video shows arrest of black Amazon driver for parking violation

WARREN, Mich. -- A Michigan officer was placed on paid leave after video surfaced of an Amazon driver being held down over an apparent parking violation Tuesday.

The Facebook live video, broadcasted by Amondeuz Graham, shows the white officer pinning the black delivery driver facedown on the ground in Warren, a suburb of Detriot.

Jim Michaels, who ordered the package on Amazon, said the driver had parked facing the wrong direction, and when police asked to see his license, the driver did not immediately show it to them, WXYZ-TV reported.

"He was aggressive taking him down to the ground. It was so ridiculous over a traffic offense," Michaels said.

EMBED More News Videos

Demands for police reform are growing louder across the country.



Police said the driver was arrested and released without charges.

An officer involved remains on paid leave pending an investigation.

This incident comes as police departments across the country face growing criticism for use of force against people of color. Nationwide protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after a white officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigangeorge floydu.s. & worldpolice officer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot announces fund for Chicagoans who did not get stimulus checks
Chicago infant died of COVID-19: autopsy
Off-duty CPD officer dies, woman critical after CO leak in Albany Park home
Strong, fast storms move through Chicago area downing trees, power lines
Man married to missing kids' mom charged with hiding remains
A look at Democrats' police reform bill
$410M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona
Show More
Sony's latest PS5 event: Here's what to expect
Indiana moves to next phase with over 38K COVID-19 cases
Minneapolis police chief takes on union, promises reform
Cop charged after fatally choking man during arrest: police
Navy Pier reopens with restaurants, boat rides
More TOP STORIES News