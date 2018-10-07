FACEBOOK

Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages

Have you seen any suspicious messages on your Facebook profile lately?

Maybe one that in part reads, "Hi... I actually got another friend request from you yesterday which I ignored so you may want to check your account."

Well, the message is a fake.

After it tells you about friends requests that you're "sending out," it instructs you to hold your finger on the message to forward it.

Officials said your account is not sending out duplicate friend requests. And you didn't receive a request from the person you're forwarding it to.


The message is a hoax and by sharing it, you're only making it spread faster.

The best thing to do is ignore it and delete it.

This message is different from the cloning epidemic that hit Facebook last year. Those instances were real and people do still get hacked.

This message will not spread a bug or virus, just annoying, useless chain message.

