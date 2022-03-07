suspicious package

Ogilvie train station evacuated, trains halted due to suspicious package, Metra says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Ogilvie evacuated, trains halted due to suspicious package: Metra

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ogilvie Transportation Center has been evacuated Monday afternoon as police investigate reports of a suspicious package.

The movement of inbound and outbound Metra trains at Ogilvie Transportation Center are halted due to the investigation, the transit agency said Monday afternoon.

Metra said the suspicious package was found inside the station around 4 p.m. As a precaution, Chicago police evacuated the station. The bomb squad has been called to the scene.

Chicago police appear to be shutting down streets outside the station.

This is a breaking news story. ABC7 has a reporter and crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopmetrasuspicious package
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE
Police investigating suspicious package sent to Rand Paul's house
32 bags of marijuana mailed to wrong neighbor
1 charged after suspicious package found in Logan Square mailbox
Logan Square suspicious package 'narcotics related,' 1 in custody
TOP STORIES
Woman fatally shot after ex followed her from work: CPD
You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests
Husband and wife stabbed to death while riding bikes home in Florida
IL reports 735 new COVID cases, 0 deaths
House fire leaves 5 dead in rural Boone County
3 students are in critical condition after shooting at Iowa school
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold
Show More
Boy, 16, fatally struck by 2 hit-and-run drivers: Burr Ridge police
2 girls arrested for assaulting another at sleepover: police
Man, 21, gravely injured in Englewood store shooting
Chicago woman creates new tool for hairstyling
CPS announces switch to mask-optional policy next week
More TOP STORIES News