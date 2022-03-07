Ogilvie train station evacuated, trains halted due to suspicious package, Metra says

The movement of inbound and outbound Metra trains at Ogilvie Transportation Center are halted due to the investigation, the transit agency said Monday afternoon.
Metra said the suspicious package was found inside the station around 4 p.m. As a precaution, Chicago police evacuated the station. The bomb squad has been called to the scene.
Chicago police appear to be shutting down streets outside the station.
This is a breaking news story. ABC7 has a reporter and crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.