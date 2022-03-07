Ogilvie train station evacuated, trains halted due to suspicious package, Metra says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ogilvie Transportation Center has been evacuated Monday afternoon as police investigate reports of a suspicious package.The movement of inbound and outbound Metra trains at Ogilvie Transportation Center are halted due to the investigation, the transit agency said Monday afternoon.Metra said the suspicious package was found inside the station around 4 p.m. As a precaution, Chicago police evacuated the station. The bomb squad has been called to the scene.Chicago police appear to be shutting down streets outside the station.