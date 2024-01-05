WATCH LIVE

CTA Blue Line service suspended at O'Hare Airport amid death investigation: officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 5, 2024 11:27PM
Chicago O'Hare Blue Line service has been suspended after a person was found unresponsive on the tracks on Friday, officials said.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was found unresponsive on the CTA tracks near Chicago O'Hare Airport, causing Blue Line disruptions on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Chicago police said the person was discovered on the tracks near Terminal 5.

CTA said service has been temporarily suspended at O'Hare due to a medical emergency on the tracks.

Shuttle buses are available between Rosemont and O'Hare to provide connecting service through the affected area, CTA said.

Police are calling this a death investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

