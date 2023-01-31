Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, officials to cut ribbon on O'Hare Airport Terminal 5 expansion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be on hand for Tuesday's grand opening of O'Hare's Terminal Five expansion..

Officials will show off the results a $1.3 billion expansion and renovation project.

The expansion includes ten new gates and many new amenities.

Last year, Delta moved its entire operation to Terminal Five from its longtime home at Terminal Two.

The announcement comes as the Federal Aviation Administration said O'Hare Airport is getting busier.

For the third year in a row, it's the second busiest in the country.

O'Hare saw more than 711,000 flights in 2022. That's an increase of four percent compared to 2019.