CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured when a shuttle bus and an airplane crashed at Chicago O'Hare Airport on Friday evening, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Before American Eagle flight 6209 could clear the runway while taxiing for takeoff, the regional jet somehow collided with a shuttle bus at O'Hare around 7 p.m.

Both the bus and 50-seater plane were loaded with passengers at the time. Kevis Mitchell and his wife were buckled in, aboard the small plane, which was heading to Dayton, Ohio.

"The aircraft just about shifting from left to right, and everyone's looking around, trying to understand what the heck happened," Mitchell said. "We had a jarring impact on the plane, and everyone was basically going from side to side. Shook everybody up pretty good."

The impact of the collision tore a deep gash into the front of the aircraft. O'Hare-based firefighters and EMTs raced across the busy runway to the crash site.

Two passengers on the shuttle bus had to be taken to Resurrection Hospital with minor injuries, and shaken passengers from both vehicles disembarked out of precaution.

By the glow of emergency lights, airline crews and rescuers ushered passengers back inside an O'Hare gate.

"I'm sure we both I just wanted to get home. You know, I've had quite a few flights, and one of my fellow passengers served in the Marine Corps and flew on the SR three ankles for quite a few years, and never had a crash. But again, I get on American Airlines, and I get hit by a bus," Mitchell said.