Ohio bank robbery suspect gets caught after falling into recycle bin

HURON, Ohio -- A would-be bank robber in Ohio is in "the can" in more ways than one.

Officers responded to the scene after an alarm went off at the Vacation Land Federal Credit Union in Huron, Ohio early Thursday, WEW reported.

They heard noises coming from the roof over the bank's drive-thru.

Moments later, a man dropped from the roof, and straight into a blue recycling can, positioned under the roof access door.

The 27-year-old suspect was quickly arrested while still in the can.

He's now being held in the Erie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.