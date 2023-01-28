3 Chicago-area oil refineries among worst polluters in US, report says

Those refineries are BP Whiting in Indiana, Exxon-Mobil in Joliet and Citgo in Lemont.

Three oil refineries in the Chicago area are among the worst polluters anywhere in the United States, according to a new analysis of federal data.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three oil refineries in the Chicago area are among the worst polluters anywhere in the United States, according to a new analysis of federal data from the non-profit "Environmental Integrity Project."

Those refineries are BP Whiting in Indiana, Exxon-Mobil in Joliet and Citgo in Lemont. The report says that every year they dump chemicals into Lake Michigan and other waterways which are harmful to fish and could also cause health problems in people.

The analysis found that most of the refineries are in low-income, predominantly Black and Latino communities that face greater health risks from pollution.

ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago-area refineries for a response.