Gather your friends, dust off your lederhosen and dirndls and kick off the beginning of Oktoberfest from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Old Town Pour House.

Old Town Pour House celebrates the start of Oktoberfest with kickoff party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gather your friends, dust off your lederhosen and dirndls and kick off the beginning of Oktoberfest from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Old Town Pour House, located at 1419 N. Wells St.

Tickets are now available for an evening filled with German-inspired bites, festive beers, and lively music that will transport guests straight to Munich!

$25 tickets include:

Indulgent German Eats

Pretzel Bites: Pretzel salt, spicy ale mustard, beer cheese sauce

Beer Brat Bites: Beer-braised hot link, currywurst sauce, caramelized onions

German Flatbread (Flammkuchen): Smoked hot link, bacon-braised sauerkraut, spicy mustard bechamel, swiss cheese, scallions

Two Drink Tickets

Each redeemable for a beverage up to $13.50 in value

Festive beers such as Sam Adams Oktoberfest, Goose Island Oktoberfest, New Belgium Atomic Pumpkin, and Silver Branch Oktoberfest will be flowing!

Oktoberfest Music

Guests can sing and dance to festive tunes throughout the event

Tickets are available here.