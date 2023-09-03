German-American Fest to celebrate German food, music, culture in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Celebrate the coming of fall at the German-American Fest, Lincoln Square's Oktoberfest, from September 8 through 10, 2023. German food, drink, music, dancing, fun and games are all part of the festivities happening at Western and Leland Avenues throughout the weekend.

For more than 100 years, the member clubs of the United German-American Societies of Greater Chicago come together to celebrate German traditions of hospitality and family fun. Oktoberfest originated in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate a royal wedding; festivities were so popular they became an annual tradition and are now celebrated around the world.

Since 1920, Chicagoans have joined in the fun of the open-air festival relishing German bands, dancing and singing, while enjoying traditional German food, including bratwurst, thueringers, schnitzel and pretzels, served alongside German beer from HB München.

"We have a large German community here and love celebrating and sharing our German culture and traditions with Chicago every September," said Joe Bradtke, President of German-American Fest. "As we pass down cultural traditions to our children and their children, we open our arms and hearts to everyone to celebrate along with us."

The free three-day fest begins Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10. Near Lincoln, Leland and Western Avenues, German and American food and drinks will be served along with live entertainment to celebrate the traditional German Oktoberfest. Bands this year include The Phenix Band, Paloma, The Tuesdays and more. German-American Fest hours are 5-11 p.m. Friday, 12-11 p.m. Saturday and 12-10 p.m. Sunday.

The Festival Opening ceremony is at 8 p.m. on Friday and the Von Steuben Parade starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, going north on Lincoln Avenue from Irving Park, to Wilson, turning west to Western Avenue to pass the viewing stand at Leland and Western. 2023 Von Steuben Parade Queen is Karina Thut who will lead the parade along with Honorary Grand Marshall Illinois state representative Ann Williams. On Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m., a German and English Mass service will be celebrated at the festival site by the Honorable Rev. Terry Keehan, before the fest gets underway that day. Full food and drink vendors along with the entertainment schedule can be found here.

German-American Fest benefits various German-American organizations including The Rheinischer Verein, St. Hubertus Jagd Club, the American Aid Society, the Donauschwaben Youth Group, Edelweiss Trachten Verein, D'Lustigen Holzhacker Buam, Egerlander Dance Group, Dank Haus and others.

To learn more about Chicago's German-American Oktoberfest, visit here.