Chicago man charged after body of pregnant woman found alongside road in Lake County

OLD MILL CREEK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection with the body of a Chicago woman found last month in a bag alongside the road in Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office arrested Juan Vega-Montoya, 37, of Chicago after reviewing evidence, including surveillance video, that he picked up Meghan Lewis, 39, on November 26 in the area of Cicero and Belden avenues, police said.

Detectives believe they began arguing and Lewis, who was 16-weeks pregnant, was strangled to death during the argument.

The Lake County Sheriff's office said Vega-Montoya drove home and left Lewis' body in the car for two days before dumping the body on the side of Hunt Club Road on November 28.

Vega Montoya was taken into custody Monday after a traffic stop.

He has been charged with concealing a homicidal death, the Lake County Sheriff's said. Investigative material has been turned over to Chicago police and it is expected murder charges will be pursued against Vega-Montoya, the sheriff's office said.

"It is simply unconscionable to kill someone then dump their body on the side of a roadway, in a humiliating fashion. I am very proud of the members of our Office who spent countless hours seeking evidence and searching for Megan's killer. I am grateful for all of the agencies who assisted and worked to hold Megan's killer accountable," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

"The Sheriff's team did a fantastic job investigating this case and checking every lead. First Assistant Lauren Callina led our office's efforts as everyone worked together to track down this very dangerous offender. Without their tireless pursuit - across county lines - we would not have been able to being to secure justice for Megan," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

Vega Montoya is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

