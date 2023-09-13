Chicago police said a person was taken into custody after a SWAT team responded to a hostage situation the Old Town neighborhood Wednesday morning

Chicago police: 1 in custody after SWAT team responds to Old Town hostage situation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was taken into custody after a SWAT team responded to a hostage situation the Old Town neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said a man was holding a woman against her will in the 1800-block of North Lincoln Park West at about 12:56 a.m.

"For a long time they were just preparing SWAT outside and then eventually went inside and grabbed him pretty quickly," Isabel Mayoras, who lives nearby, said. "Definitely not normal for this area at all. I definitely had to check it out because I was like, 'this does not happen.'"

The situation was eventually resolved with a person being taken into custody, police said. No one was injured.

