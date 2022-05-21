Woman injured after confrontation inside Olympia Fields Walmart, police say

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was injured inside a south suburban store after a confrontation on Saturday, police said.Police said the woman was injured after she "more than likely" hit her head. They also said at least one shot was fired.The incident happened at a Walmart in Olympia Fields, police said. She was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.No suspects are in custody, police said. Authorities said the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.Walmart issued a statement:This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.