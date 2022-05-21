Woman injured after confrontation inside Olympia Fields Walmart, police say

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was injured inside a south suburban store after a confrontation on Saturday, police said.
Police said the woman was injured after she "more than likely" hit her head. They also said at least one shot was fired.
The incident happened at a Walmart in Olympia Fields, police said. She was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.
No suspects are in custody, police said. Authorities said the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.
Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.
Walmart issued a statement:
"We're deeply disturbed by today's incident and are thankful that the associate involved did not sustain any injuries. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement during their investigations and hope the suspect will be apprehended swiftly and brought to justice."
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
EDITORIAL NOTE: Police originally said the woman was shot but later clarified that she was injured when she "more than likely" hit her head
