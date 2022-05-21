triple shooting

Triple shooting: 3 injured, 1 critically after shots fired in South Chicago, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were shot early Saturday morning on the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department said.

The men were inside a vehicle in the South Chicago neighborhood's 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue when a dark-in-color SUV stopped near them, Chicago police said. An unidentified offender fired shots in their direction at about 5:54 a.m.

SEE ALSO | Chicago mass shooting victim ID'd; was father of 2 with twins on way, family says

The victims self-transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital, police said. A 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his lip and right arm and was in serious condition. The second victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained a graze wound to the left side of his face and was in stable condition. The third victim, a 36-year-old man, sustained a laceration to his right hand and was in good condition.

No one was in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth chicagochicago shootingtriple shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violencechicago violenceman shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIPLE SHOOTING
Teen shot 11 times, 2 others injured in NW Side shooting, CPD says
Gardener killed in West Pullman shooting ID'd; rapper among those shot
Mom loses 2nd son to gun violence; gardener also killed in shooting
Coroner discovers bodies of parents, son at shooting range
TOP STORIES
Security guard shoots man in buttocks at Millennium Park
Chicago mass shooting victim ID'd as father of 2, with twins on way
9 shot, 2 fatally, on Near North Side
Teen boy's death after scam is part of increase in 'sextortion': FBI
CTU elects Stacy Davis Gates as new president
Chicago Weather: Occasional showers, thunder Saturday
Postal police say they are sidelined during time of heightened crime
Show More
At least 1 dead, 44 injured after tornado strikes northern Michigan
New hotline aims to help those struggling with opioid, substance abuse
Officer relieved of powers after teen carjacking suspect shot: CPD
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
Teen charged with killing man after kicking him in head in CTA attack
More TOP STORIES News