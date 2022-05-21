Triple shooting: 3 injured, 1 critically after shots fired in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were shot early Saturday morning on the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department said.The men were inside a vehicle in the South Chicago neighborhood's 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue when a dark-in-color SUV stopped near them, Chicago police said. An unidentified offender fired shots in their direction at about 5:54 a.m.The victims self-transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital, police said. A 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his lip and right arm and was in serious condition. The second victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained a graze wound to the left side of his face and was in stable condition. The third victim, a 36-year-old man, sustained a laceration to his right hand and was in good condition.No one was in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.Police did not provide further information about the shooting.