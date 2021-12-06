coronavirus chicago

Chicago prepares for arrival of Omicron variant, Lightfoot encourages COVID vaccination

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago prepares for arrival of Omicron variant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There has been a sense of urgency as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned the public about the COVID-19 virus' Omicron variant.

"This omicron variant is real. It is spreading," Lightfoot said.

SEE ALSO | Families protest as west suburban school cancels all activities amid uptick in COVID cases

The mayor and other city officials once again encouraged unvaccinated residents to get the shot while visiting a Chicago family vaccination clinic at Wilbur Wright College on the Northwest Side.

"It's even more important to get vaccinated and boosted," said City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado.

While the Omicron variant has not been reported in Illinois yet, Chicago public health officials said that could change soon.

"We know there are people who have been exposed to the Omicron variant," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

The new variant is twice as contagious as the Delta variant. Sunday morning's concerns follow the Thanksgiving holiday and come as Chicago remains in the grips of a surge in COVID cases. The city reported more than 1,300 new COVID cases Monday, breaking the record set back in January.

"We can beat this virus, but it's a collective effort. All of us have to be involved," said Alderman Roderick Sawyer, who chairs the Chicago City Council's Health and Human Relations Committee.

Despite the threat of Omicron, city officials said at this point, they're not making plans for any large scale pull back with schools or the city. They have instead increased efforts targeting underserved neighborhoods and the unvaccinated and un-boosted, like Regin Igloria, who got his shot Sunday.

"I'm doing whatever precautions are necessary," said Igloria.

The city has also started expanding its vax-at-home program to seven days per week and began hosting weekend pop-up vaccinations sites.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagodunningcovid 19 variantcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Deadline extended to Thursday for CPS COVID testing kits
2 states, 1 territory added to Chicago travel advisory
Black churches rethink Watch Night NYE's tradition amid COVID surge
Some restaurants want more time before proof of vaccine mandate
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Show More
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News