CHICAGO (WLS) -- A weekend-long event called Operation Ten City aims to bring economic restoration and prosperity in communities in 10 cities across the nation, including Chicago.

Melissa Duff Brown and Dr. Deloris Thomas joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to talk about the event and what they hope to accomplish.

The events will be held at a variety of locations around the Chicago area including Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park. For more information visit operationtencity.com.