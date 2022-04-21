recall

Walmart brand organic zucchini voluntarily recalled because of possible salmonella

Product was sold in 18 states, including Illinois, Texas
EMBED <>More Videos

Organic zucchini at Walmart has been recalled for salmonella concerns

LOS ANGELES -- Check your refrigerator: Some organic zucchini is being recalled due to contamination concerns.

Los Angeles-based World Variety Produce is recalling the vegetables because they could potentially be contaminated with salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections.

The zucchini is sold at Walmart under the brand Organic Marketside, the retailer's organic produce brand.

Anyone who bought the product is urged to throw it out.

RELATED: Babyganics recalls bubble bath product due to possible bacterial contamination
EMBED More News Videos

Babyganics recalled some of its bubble bath products due to possible bacterial contamination.



The recall was initiated because a single lot of imported organic zucchini tested positive for salmonella as a result of routine FDA sampling.

World Variety Produce says Organic Marketside zucchini was distributed through select Walmart retail stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Details on the recall available from the FDA here.

Consumers with questions may contact World Variety Produce, Inc. at 1-800-588-0151, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angelesillinoistexasfoodrecallu.s. & worldwalmartfood safetysalmonella
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
RECALL
GE recalls more than 150K refrigerators due to fall risk
Baby bubble bath recalled due to possible bacterial contamination
Doctor gives tips on finding best baby formula amid shortage
Dollar Tree recalls more than 1M hot glue guns due to fire risk
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist dies days after being struck by driver in West Loop
Handyman arrested in murder of NYC mom stabbed more than 55 times
Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote
Illinois reports 3,587 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Suburban HS student charged after drawing with bloody knife found
Teens killed: Gary woman admits helping hide gun used in 2 murders
CPS security guard faces new sex abuse charges involving 2nd student
Show More
'Stop! Stop!': Video shows semi nearly crash into OH school bus
State worker charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal crash
CPD searching for suspects in Ravenswood shooting: 'It's scary'
Willie Wilson gas giveaway locations named for 3rd event
Black Panthers Chairman Fred Hampton IL house gets landmark status
More TOP STORIES News