Orland Hills Police Chief Thomas Scully fired for social media post

ORLAND HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Orland Hills Police Chief Thomas Scully was fired Wednesday for a post on social media, the village said.The village did not release details on what was in the social media post, but said that it was in "Incredibly poor taste."The village's deputy chief will fill in on an interim basis.The village released a statement saying, "Thomas Scully has been dismissed as of this afternoon as Chief of Police for the Village or Orland Hills. Our deputy chief will fill the role until we find a new police chief."We hold all of our public officials to the highest standards in their personal and professional lives in Orland Hills. This social media post is in incredibly poor taste. It does not reflect the values of the people of our community, and we will not tolerate such behavior from any of our public officials."