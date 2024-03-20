Orland Park shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after being found shot inside a vehicle in Orland Park Wednesday morning, police said.

Orland Park police said officers responded at about 12:03 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of 170th block of Redbud Lane.

Officers arrived and found the victim inside a vehicle, police said. The officers made life-saving attempts, but the victim died, police said.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is working with police. Further details were not immediately available.