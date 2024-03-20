WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Orland Park shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 20, 2024 9:47AM
1 killed in Orland Park shooting
An Orland Park shooting left one person dead in the 170th block of Redbud Lane. Wednesday morning, police said.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person has died after being found shot inside a vehicle in Orland Park Wednesday morning, police said.

Orland Park police said officers responded at about 12:03 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of 170th block of Redbud Lane.

Officers arrived and found the victim inside a vehicle, police said. The officers made life-saving attempts, but the victim died, police said.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is working with police. Further details were not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW