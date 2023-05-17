Oscar Mayer Wienermobile gets a new rebrand, name to celebrate franks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile is no more. The Chicago-based meat brand is giving a new name to its beloved company vehicle.

As of Wednesday, Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile will now be known as the Frankmobile.

According to Oscar Mayer, this is the first rebrand since the frankfurter-shaped vehicle hit the road in 1936. The six Frankmobiles will have new side decals asking people "Please do not lick" and declaring it "The all beef beef frank Frankmobile."

The associate brand manager of Oscar Mayer, Stephanie Vance, said that "it's time" for the Frankmobile to highlight Oscar Mayer's 100% beef franks after the Wienermobile successfully highlighted the brand's wieners for many years.

Oscar Mayer is giving other classic staples new names. The Frankmobile drivers, once called Hotdoggers, are now known as Frankfurters, and the classic Wiener Whistles are now Frank Whistles.

The Frankmobile is making stops across Illinois this month, including in New Lenox, Manhattan, Coal City, Wilmington, Schaumburg and Orland Park. The Frankmobile will also come to Chicago at the end of June.