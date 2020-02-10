Oscars

2020 Oscars: Obamas' production company backed Academy Award-winning documentary 'American Factory'

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscar for best feature-length documentary has gone to "American Factory," the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company.

The Netflix film is about an Ohio auto glass factory that is run by a Chinese investor. It explores many issues, including the rights of workers, globalization and automation.

RELATED: Oscars 2020 Winners List


"American Factory" beat out "Honeyland," "The Cave," "The Edge of Democracy" and "For Sama." Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, directors of "American Factory" acknowledged the work of their fellow nominees on Sunday. "We are inspired by you guys," said Reichert.

Barack Obama in a tweet Sunday congratulated the filmmakers "for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground's first release."

The film is about the Fuyao plant, bought by Chinese industrialist Cao Dewang, which employs some 2,200 American and 200 Chinese workers. The film gives a close-up look at how the cultures adjust to one another. Tensions rise when the factory doesn't initially meet production goals, culminating in a bitter fight over the right to unionize.

Reichert noted that her film is about an Ohio plant but it could be from anywhere "people put on a uniform, punch a clock, trying to make their families have a better life. Working people have it harder and harder these days. We believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite."

The name of the Obamas' company, Higher Ground, flashes by in the opening credits, but the Obamas themselves aren't mentioned anywhere. Neither is President Donald Trump.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsdocumentarynetflixmichelle obamabarack obamaobama family
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News