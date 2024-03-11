Ryan Gosling sings 'I'm Just Ken' at 96th Academy Awards, joined by Slash, Mark Ronson, other Kens

LOS ANGELES -- Ryan Gosling took to the Oscars stage to perform "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie."

The power ballad was nominated for best original song and is performed by Gosling in the film.

He started his performance clad in a shocking, sparkling rhinestone-studded hot pink suit from his seat behind "Barbie" star Margot Robie, then made his way up to the stage for an epic crescendo that saw songwriter Mark Ronson, guitarist Slash from Guns 'N Roses, and all the other Kens featured in the movie join him.

At one point he even jumped into the audience and held out the mic so co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera and director Greta Gerwig could join in and sing along.

He was even lifted up among a sea of Barbie heads for part of the instrumental break.

The performance was met by a standing ovation in the theater - and probably at home as well.

"Barbie" actor America Ferrera, from left, director Greta Gerwig and actor and producer Margot Robbie cheer Ryan Gosling on as he sings "I'm Just Ken" at the 96th Academy Awards.

Without a doubt, it was Kenough.

Even so, just a few minutes later "I'm Just Ken" lost the Best Song award to its in-house rival, Billie Eilish and Finneas' stirring, soft ballad "What Was I Made For?"

Best Song was "Barbie's" first Oscars win.

Gosling was also nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Ken, but lost to Robert Downey, Jr.

Earlier this year, Gosling said he was "open" to performing at the Oscars.

"It might be a risk to have me do it," he said in an interview with Variety at the time. "I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it."

At the Oscars luncheon on Feb. 12, Mark Ronson, who co-wrote and co-produced the song with Andrew Wyatt, told "Good Morning America" that he envisioned an "I'm Just Ken" performance would involve Gosling, a thousand Kens and a unicorn.

