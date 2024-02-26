WATCH LIVE

Oscars fashion through the years: Every dress worn by every best actress winner

Michelle Yeoh won the award in 2023.

Michelle Yeoh, winner of the best actress in a leading role award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023.
Jessica Chastain, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," poses at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Frances McDormand accepts the Oscar for best actress for "Nomadland" at Union Station in Los Angeles, Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Renee Zellweger accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Judy" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Olivia Colman accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Frances McDormand accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018.
Emma Stone accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for "La La Land" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Brie Larson accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for “Room” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Julianne Moore accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for "Still Alice" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Cate Blanchett accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for "Blue Jasmine" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2, 2014, in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lawrence accepts the award for best actress in a leading role for "Silver Linings Playbook" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday Feb. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles.
Meryl Streep accepts the Oscar for best actress in a leading role for "The Iron Lady" during the 84th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012.
Natalie Portman poses backstage with the Oscar for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Black Swan" at the 83rd Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2011.
Sandra Bullock poses with the Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role for "The Blind Side" in the Press Room during the 82nd Academy Awards Sunday, March 7, 2010.
British actress Kate Winslet accepts the Oscar for best actress for her work in "The Reader" during the 81st Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2009, in Hollywood.
French actress Marion Cotillard accepts the Oscar for best actress for her work in "La Vie en Rose" the 80th Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 24, 2008, in Los Angeles.
British actress Helen Mirren leaves the stage after accepting the Oscar for best actress for her work in "The Queen" the 79th Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 25, 2007, in Los Angeles.
Actress Reese Witherspoon poses with the Oscar she won for best actress for her work in "Walk the Line" at the 78th Academy Awards Sunday, March 5, 2006, in Los Angeles.
Actress Hilary Swank poses with the Oscar she won for best actress for her work in "Million Dollar Baby" at the 77th Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 27, 2005, in Los Angeles.
Best actress Charlize Theron and best supporting actress Renee Zellweger pose with their Oscars at the 76th annual Academy Awards, Sunday, Feb. 29, 2004, in Los Angeles.
Australian actress Nicole Kidman poses with the Oscar she won for best actress for her role in "The Hours" at the 75th annual Academy Awards Sunday, March 23, 2003, in Los Angeles.
Halle Berry accepts her Oscar for best actress for her role in Monsters Ball during the 74th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 24, 2002, in Los Angeles.
Julia Roberts reacts after winning the Oscar for best actress in a leading role for the film "Erin Brockovich," during the 73rd annual Academy Awards Sunday March 25, 2001.
Hilary Swank talks to her mother who was seated in the balcony of the Shrine Auditorium during the 72nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 26, 2000.
Gwyneth Paltrow gestures after being awarded the Oscar for best actress for her role in "Shakespeare In Love" during the 71st Annual Academy Awards Sunday, March 21, 1999.
Helen Hunt points to photographers as she enters a media room backstage at the 70th Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Monday, March 23, 1998.
Frances McDormand accepts the award for Best Actress for "Fargo,"at the 69th Annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Monday, March 24, 1997.
Susan Sarandon smiles after winning the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Dead Man Walking" at the 68th Academy Awards, Monday, March 25, 1996.
Tom Hanks, best actor winner for "Forrest Gump," and Jessica Lange, best actress winner for "Blue Sky," kiss after they won their Oscars at the 67th Academy Awards in 1995.
Oscar winners for the film "The Piano," Holly Hunter, left., Anna Paquin, center, and Jane Campion pose for photographers at the 66th Academy Awards, March 21 1994 in Los Angeles.
British actress Emma Thompson poses with her best actress Oscar for her performance in "Howard's End" at the 65th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., Monday, March 29, 1993.
Jodie Foster shows off her Oscar backstage at the 64th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., March 30, 1992.
Kathy Bates holds her Oscar statuette backstage at the 63rd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., March 25, 1991.
Actress Jessica Tandy holds up the Oscar she won for her role in "Driving Miss Daisy," at the 62nd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 26, 1990.
Oscar winners Jodie Foster, left, and Dustin Hoffman pose with their statuettes backstage at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca., March 29, 1989.
Cher shows off both her Oscar and Bob Mackie black-sequined gown at the 60th Annual Academy Awards, April 12, 1988 in Los Angeles.
A radiant Marlee Matlin signs her jubilation as she presents Oscar backstage at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, March 31, 1987.
Best Actress, Geraldine Page holds theOscar she received for best actress for her role in "The Trip to Bountiful," at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles March 24, 1986.
Actress Sally Field accepts her Academy Award for best actress in the film "Places in the Heart" at the Oscar ceremonies in Los Angeles March 26, 1985.
Actress Shirley MacLaine accepts her Oscar at the 56th annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 9, 1984.
Actress Meryl Streep after receiving the best actress award for her performance in "Sophies Choice during the 55th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Actress Sissy Spacek holds Oscar she won March 31,1981 for her role as singer Loretta Lynn in "Coal Miner's Daughter."
April 15, 1980, Actress Sally Field smiles holding her Oscar awarded to her for her leading role in the film "Norma Rae" during the 52nd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Actor Jon Voight, left, and actress Jane Fonda pose with their Oscars in Los Angeles, April 9, 1979, awarded for their roles in "Coming Home" at the 51st Academy Awards.
Actress Diane Keaton poses with her Oscar statuette at the 50th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Ca. on April 3, 1978.
Faye Dunaway, holds the Oscar she won for best actress in "Network," at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 28, 1977.
Louise Fletcher holds the Academy Award she won for her leading role in "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest", in Los Angeles, March 30, 1976.
Liza Minnelli holds her Oscar for "Actress in a Leading Role," for her work in film, "Cabaret, at the 45th Academy Awards show on March 27, 1973 at Los Angeles, Calif.
Gene Hackman, best actor, and Jane Fonda, best actress, at the 1971 Academy Awards presented March 27, 1972 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles.
British actress Glenda Jackson holds her Oscar award for Best Actress, awarded for her performance in "Women in Love", in London, England, April 27, 1971.
Barbra Streisand wins an Oscar for her performance in "Funny Girl" April 14, 1969 in Hollywood, Calif.
British actress Julie Christie is posing with the Oscar she was won for her performance in the movie "Darling," on April 18, 1966, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Julie Andrews, holding her Oscar statuette, poses with Audrey Hepburn backstage at the 37th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, Ca.
Anne Bancroft, left, receives the Oscar for best actress of the year from Joan Crawford at New York's Martin Beck Theater on May 7, 1963.
Singer Eddie Fisher, center, poses with actress Elizabeth Taylor at the Academy Awards presentation, April 1961.
France's Simone Signoret and Hollywood's Charlton Heston, who each won Academy Award Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 4, 1960 compare their statuettes backstage.
Oscar winners, from left, Burl Ives, Susan Hayward, and David Niven pose backstage at the 31st Academy Awards at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, Ca., April 6, 1959.
A smiling Joanne Woodward holds the Oscar she was awarded March 26,1958 in Hollywood.
Gina Lollobrigida, lovely Italian screen star, leans over to speak to another Italian film favorite, Anna Magnani, at the premiere of "The Rose Tattoo" in 1956.
Oscar winners Grace Kelly and Marlon Brando pose with their statuettes at the 1954 Academy Awards at the RKO Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on March 30, 1955.
Oscar-winner Audrey Hepburn poses with her statuette at the 26th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in New York on March 25, 1954.
Veteran Broadway actress Shirley Booth arrives at the NBC International Theater in New York in 1953, for the New York gathering of the 25th Annual Academy Awards Presentation.
Bette Davis, who accepted Kim Hunter's best supporting actress Oscar in "A Streetcar Named Desire" and Greer Garson, who accepted Vivien Leigh's best actress award for "Streetcar."
Jose Ferrer is kissed by Judy Holliday, left, and Celeste Holm at a party at a New York night club following presentation of the 1950 annual Academy Awards on March 29, 1951.
Olivia De Havilland thanks the Academy members for selecting her as "best actress of the year" during the presentation ceremonies on March 23, 1950 in Hollywood.
Jane Wyman kisses her Oscar awarded her in Hollywood for her Best Actress role in "Johnny Belinda" in this March 24,1949 photo.
Loretta Young looks at her Oscar at the 1947 Academy Awards held at the Shrine Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca., on March 20, 1948.
Joan Crawford is shown as she appeared in ''Mildred Pierce.'' She won Best Actress for the role but was ill during the ceremony.
Bing Crosby, honored for his performance in "Going My Way", and Ingrid Bergman, recognized for her role in "Gaslight", compare Oscars in Los Angeles, March 15, 1945.
Jennifer Jones stands at microphone to accept her Academy Award in 1944.
Walter Pidgeon, Greer Garson and Ronald Coleman pose at the Annual Academy Awards banquet at the Cocoanut Grove, Ambassador Hotel, in Los Angeles, Ca., March 4, 1943.
Joan Fontaine reacts as she wins the best actress award at the 1941 annual Academy Awards presentations in Los Angeles, Ca., Feb. 27, 1942.
Ginger Rogers and Jimmy Stewart hold the Oscars they won for best actress and best actor, respectively, at the 13th Annual Academy Awards, March 3, 1941, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Vivien Leigh, center, is shown with her Oscar, presented by Spencer Tracy, left, and Thomas Mitchell, second from right, and Fay Bainter at the Academy Awards in 1940.
British actor Sir Cedric Hardwicke, right, presents the Oscar to Bette Davis and Spencer Tracy, left, at the Academy Awards at the Biltmore Bowl, Biltmore Hotel in 1939.
Luise Rainer won in 1938 for ''The Good Earth.''
Luise Rainer won in 1937 for ''The Great Zeigfield.''
Bette Davis and Victor McLaglen are shown after winning their Oscars at the 1935 Academy Awards banquet held at the Biltmore Bowl, Biltmore Hotel on March 5, 1936.
Claudette Colbert won for her role in It Happened One Night in 1935. Shirley Temple presented the award.
Hollywood star-to-be Katharine Hepburn and co-star Adolphe Menjou are pictured in the 1933 film, "Morning Glory." Hepburn did not attend the ceremony.
Helen Hayes won in 1933 for her role in The Sin of Madolen Claudet.
Norma Shearer, right center, presents the Oscar to Marie Dressler at the annual Academy Awards banquet in the Sala D'Oro, Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca., Nov. 10, 1931.
Actress Norma Shearer poses with her Oscar at the Academy Awards banquet in the Fiesta Room, Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca., Nov. 5, 1930.
Mary Pickford won for "Coquette" in 1930.
Janet Gaynor, actress chosen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, receives the 1929 award of the trophy from Doug Fairbanks, President of the Academy May 19, 1929.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Monday, February 26, 2024 8:39PM

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars are just as much about the red carpet fashion as they are about the awards.

From Audrey Hepburn's white floral Givenchy dress to Cher's sheer Bob Mackie ensemble, looks from best actress winner have cemented themselves in fashion history.

Check out every gown worn by a best actress winner at the Oscars since the awards began in 1929 in the gallery below, and see more highlights in the video above.

VIDEO: Oscars fashion through the years photos: Best Actress winners

Here are fashion highlights from Best Actress winners through the years.

Note: Katharine Hepburn, who won Best Actress in 1934, 1968, 1969 (in a tie) and 1982, never appeared at the Oscars to accept an award (she only ever made one appearance during the ceremony). Other actresses who were unable to attend: Joan Crawford (1945), Judy Holliday (1951), Vivien Leigh (1952), Anna Magnani (1956), Ingrid Bergman (1957), Sophia Loren (1962), Patricia Neal (1964) Elizabeth Taylor (1967), Maggie Smith (1970), Glenda Jackson (1971 and 1974) and Ellen Burstyn (1975).

