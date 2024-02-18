Full episode: 'On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Luncheon'

LOS ANGELES -- "On The Red Carpet" is taking you inside one of the most exclusive events of the Oscar Season in a new special, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Luncheon."

Each year, the Oscar nominees gather at the Beverly Hilton to enjoy an afternoon together in celebration of their nominations and to take an epic class photo with all of the year's nominees.

While at the luncheon, several of this year's Oscar contenders stopped by for a poolside chat with "On The Red Carpet" host George Pennacchio including former Oscar winner Emma Stone who won for "La La Land" in 2017 and is nominated again this year for best actress for her role as "Bella Baxter" in "Poor Things."

"I think when people feel inspired by seeing it, that's been the most incredible thing to hear," Stone said. "So many people worked so hard to bring this to life, so many unbelievable department heads and the level of detail and care that was put into this and love that was put into making this movie was immense."

'The Last Repair Shop' documents labor of love repairing instruments for students

The Oscar-nominated documentary short "The Last Repair Shop" is coming to broadcast television. The 40-minute film will air on ABC owned television stations and select affiliates.

Another best actress contender, Lily Gladstone, is enjoying a historic Oscar season. The star of "Killers of the Flower Moon" is the first Native American to be nominated in the lead actress category.

"A nomination is a dream for any actor and just getting to work and do the work is a dream for any actor," Gladstone told "On The Red Carpet." "Hearing this historic moment, it can feel like too much sometimes in the moment but the fact that it is so shared and it really feels like it belongs to everybody."

The other stars nominated in the best actress category are Annette Bening for "Nyad," Sandra Hüller for "Anatomy of a Fall," and Carey Mulligan for "Maestro."

