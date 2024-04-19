ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: April 19, 2024

Dionne talked about the Chicago Bulls as they get ready to play their second Play-In game Friday night in Miami against the Heat. The Bulls lost last year to Miami.

Dionne talked about the Chicago Bulls as they get ready to play their second Play-In game Friday night in Miami against the Heat. The Bulls lost last year to Miami and will look to avenge that loss.

The WNBA's Draft was Monday, with the Chicago Sky taking in two dynamic players. Can the draft turn the team around?

The NFL Draft is less than a week away. Ryan Chiaverini talked with ESPN analyst Louis Riddick to see if the Chicago Bears are making the right choice taking Caleb Williams.

The Chicago Cubs are back home at Wrigley this weekend after a good road trip. Dionne talks with Nico Hoerner about the Cubs and former Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson, who is returning to Chicago with the Miami Marlins.

The Chicago Blackhawks' season is over. Connor Bedard talked about his first year in the NHL. Dionne also previews the week ahead in Chicago sports.