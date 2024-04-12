ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: April 12, 2024

Dionne spoke with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III about the Bears and their upcoming NFL Draft, where they are expected to take Caleb Williams.

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne: April 12, 2024 Dionne spoke with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III about the Bears and their upcoming NFL Draft, where they are expected to take Caleb Williams.

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne: April 12, 2024 Dionne spoke with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III about the Bears and their upcoming NFL Draft, where they are expected to take Caleb Williams.

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne: April 12, 2024 Dionne spoke with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III about the Bears and their upcoming NFL Draft, where they are expected to take Caleb Williams.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller has returned after a spring break.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Dionne spoke with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III about the Chicago Bears and their upcoming NFL Draft, where they are expected to take Caleb Williams. Griffin discussed his recent comments about the Bears.

Dionne talks Chicago Bulls as they get ready to host a play-in game next week against the Atlanta Hawks. Also, the WNBA Draft takes place Monday, and Caitlin Clark will take center stage again.

Dionne talks Cubs and Sox. She spoke with a former Major League player and Chicagoan, Curtis Granderson.

Dionne wraps up the show and discusses the week ahead in Chicago sports.