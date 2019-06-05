Pennsylvania woman found dead days before couple at same Dominican Republic resort

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Action News has learned an Allentown, Pennsylvania woman died of respiratory failure at the same hotel in the Dominican Republic where a Maryland couple died.

Miranda Schaupp-Werner was found dead at the Grand Bahia Principe hotel on May 25.



Days later, Edward Holmes and his fiance Cynthia Day were found dead in their hotel room.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed the couple's deaths in a statement to ABC News.

SEE ALSO: Delaware woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic vacation attack

EMBED More News Videos

Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack. Chad Pradelli has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on May 30, 2019.



"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," a State Department official said. "We are in close contact with local authorities regarding their investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

In both cases, the cause of death was listed as respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.

Police say they are aware of Schaupp -Werner's death but haven't opened a criminal investigation.

They have opened one into the couple's deaths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsdeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will Co. ID'd
'Most annoying' award appears to mock autistic student
4-year-old calls out plane passenger for bad behavior
Chinese student enrollment at U of I takes hit
Millennium Park movies start Tuesday, full schedule out
'16 Shots' documentary to premiere at U of Chicago
Nearly 8 million LabCorp patients may be affected in breach
Show More
Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible overnight
Ald. Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
'I ain't no killer' Derion Vence denies killing Maleah Davis
Rahm Emanuel completes bucket list biking Lake Michigan
More TOP STORIES News