19-year-old who survived shark attack on North Carolina coast to be featured on National Geographic

NC shark attack survivor featured in National Geographic special

NEW BERN, N.C. -- A 19-year-old who survived a shark attack on the North Carolina coast will be featured in National Geographic's ninth annual SharkFest.

Paige Winter, of New Bern, North Carolina, was just 17 years old when she lost her left leg and two fingers following a shark attack in Atlantic Beach in 2019.

'Everybody's normal is different': Paige Winter reflects on life after losing leg in shark attack

Her experience will be featured in the upcoming "Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story." The special will unpack details of Winter's attack and the inspirational story of how she remains an advocate for sharks.

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story premieres Monday, July 12 at 10/9c on National Geographic and will be streaming on Disney+ beginning July 16.



"These type of things don't happen a lot, so go out and have fun," Winter told ABC11's Steve Daniels. "You're odds are that you will have a great day."

WATCH: 'I'm not ready to die': Paige Winter describes surviving shark attack
N.C. teen Paige Winter spoke exclusively to ABC News about the shark attack earlier this month. She said there are ''some pieces of the puzzle missing'' from her body but her spirit is not broken.



"As long as you have the right people around you, as long as you have that support system, it won't even feel like anything. As long as you don't beat yourself down, and it's okay to have bad days, but as long as you don't beat yourself down into a hole, you'll overcome," Winter said on facing setbacks in life.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of National Geographic Partners and this station.
