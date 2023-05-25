Uniting Voices Chicago's 'Paint the Town Red' concert showcases 3K students singing as one

Music with a message: That's what brought together thousands of children at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Music with a message: That's what brought together thousands of children at Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park as part of the annual "Paint the Town Red" concert Thursday.

Their harmony is all thanks to one organization in particular that's using music to change lives.

Clapping as one and joined together in song, over 3,000 students, all with diverse backgrounds, harmonized as a single voice.

"The mission of Uniting Voices is to inspire and change lives to create a harmonious world. We bring children of all backgrounds together," said Josephine Lee, president of Uniting Voices Chicago.

Uniting Voices Chicago's "Paint the Town Red" concert did just that at the Pritzker Pavilion Thursday, creating a sea of red that's uplifting the city and transforming the lives of young people.

"Paint the Town Red" is the signature event for Uniting Voices' efforts of bringing world-class musical education to children in the city at little to no cost.

RELATED: Chicago Children's Choir renamed as Uniting Voices Chicago, honoring group's evolution

"It's not about just uniting the voices of the young people, but uniting the voices of our community, our country, our nation. That's what we need," Lee said.

For Elijah Williams and Amber Cloud, Thursday was a dream come true.

"This program has truly changed my life and the way that I view the world," Williams said.

"It's just an unforgettable experience," Cloud said. "I used to be sitting in that middle section as a 9-year-old girl saying, 'I'm going to be up there one day,' and then coming back 10 years later and singing my final concert as a senior, it's really a full circle moment."

Williams is getting ready to head to Morehouse College in the fall, and said his passion for music is all thanks to this optimistic organization.

"It's mindboggling sitting out in the seats and being that kid that was inspired by those on the stage, like, 'wow, will I ever be able to do that?'" he said.

The music can make melodies of peace.

"It's honestly a family, a group that I can always come back to," Cloud said.