Chicago Children's Choir renamed as Uniting Voices Chicago, honoring group's evolution

'Our vision is to create a more harmonious world in a world that is still divided': Uniting Voices Chicago President Josephine Lee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With soaring melodies and seamless harmonies, the Chicago Children's Choir ushered in a new season.

But, the concert at Navy Pier was also a celebration. The organization that's brought music into the schools and lives of thousands of young people from every Chicago neighborhood.

The group's new name, "Uniting Voices Chicago," is more than a name. It is a reflection of the group's evolution.

For over 65 years, the nonprofit program, which is actually a network of choirs, has grown into one of the city's most important cultural institutions and civic ambassadors.

"We have thousands of children that we bring together from all walks of life, and I think that is so important that our name reflects what we do. It's not only about uniting the young people, but it's also uniting our community at large," said Uniting Voices Chicago President Josephine Lee. "Our vision is to create a more harmonious world in a world that is still divided."

What won't change, said teachers and members, is a commitment to education and broadening perspectives.

"In 10 years, 20 years, 50 years, I might have forgotten the music. But, I will never forget the people that have shaped me in this organization," said Wren Pfetcher, a member of Uniting Voices Chicago.

The organization, which has performed on five continents, was in Egypt over the summer. In this upcoming season, hundreds of concerts are planned, including collaborations with Lyric Opera and Chicago Opera Theater.