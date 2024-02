Longtime customer raising money for Palace Grill after devastating fire

A Palace Grill restaurant customer is holding an online fundraiser to help the restaurant damaged by a fire.

A Palace Grill restaurant customer is holding an online fundraiser to help the restaurant damaged by a fire.

A Palace Grill restaurant customer is holding an online fundraiser to help the restaurant damaged by a fire.

A Palace Grill restaurant customer is holding an online fundraiser to help the restaurant damaged by a fire.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A longtime customer of Palace Grill started a GoFundMe to help the staff and owner.

The beloved diner caught fire last Thursday night.

No one was hurt but it caused extensive damage and left the staff without jobs. The Palace Grill has been in business for 86 years.

The diner was often frequented by first responders, politicians, and Blackhawks players

The goal of the GoFundMe campaign is to raise $15,000 to help fix the damage.