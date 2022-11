2 kids hospitalized after being pulled from icy Palatine pond, police say

Two boys were rescued Wednesday afternoon from an icy pond in Palatine, Illinois, police said.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two children had to be rescued after they fell into an icy pond in the northwest suburbs Wednesday afternoon.

Palatine firefighters pulled two boys from the water in the 800-block of Panorama Drive around 3:31 p.m., police said.

Both boys were rushed to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. No information was immediately available on their condition.

