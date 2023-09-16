Two people were seriously hurt after a shooting in Palatine overnight, the north suburban police department said.

2 seriously injured after shooting in north suburban Palatine, police say

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in north suburban Palatine overnight.

Officers responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Green Lane North around 10 p.m. and found two people who were shot, Palatine police said.

The victims suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including who fired the shots, were not immediately known.

Palatine Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to give them a call.