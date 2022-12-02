WATCH LIVE

Unincorporated Palatine Township shooting leaves man, woman injured

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, December 2, 2022 12:57PM
UNINCORPORATED PALATINE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Palatine Township Thursday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500-block of Silver Lane at about 9:45 p.m.

Police found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff's Police Detectives at 708-865-4896.

