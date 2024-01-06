WATCH LIVE

Pro-Palestinian protest causes DuSable Lake Shore Drive closures on North Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, January 6, 2024 11:24PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Side pro-Palestinian protest caused closures on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Saturday afternoon.

The group of demonstrators initially gathered near U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin's home. The U.S. Palestinian Community Network said they and the Coalition for Justice in Palestine rallied in front of Durbin's home because of his support for Israel.

The group was reported to be near West Addison Street in Lakeview before moving south, causing rolling closures.

Chicago police said the drive was fully reopened by 5:15 p.m.

